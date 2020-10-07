Police believe the following truck was involved in a hit-and-run on Sept. 18 near Ruby Creek. (RCMP photo)

Police seek help with hit-and-run that killed reported Kelowna Hells Angel

Michael “Speedy” Christiansen was found dead Sept. 21 in the Fraser Valley; police say he was hit by a truck four days prior

Police are asking the public for further information about a truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a motorcyclist with ties to the Kelowna Hells Angels near on Highway 7 in the Fraser Valley Sept. 18.

A motorcycle driver in his seventies was found dead near Ruby Creek along Highway 7 on Monday, Sept. 21. He has since been identified by friends on Facebook as Michael “Speedy” Christiansen, a man thought to be tied to the Kelowna chapter of the Hells Angels. Police closed off the highway for nearly eight hours while investigating his death, which they have since determined took place four days earlier.

The RCMP said the hit and run happened sometime on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 18, involving a pickup truck.

“The motorcyclist was eastbound on Highway 7 near Sq’ewa:lxw Road…when he was struck by a pickup truck which fled the scene,” Cpl. Mike Halskov with the RCMP’s traffic services stated in a news release Wednesday, Oct. 7.

The truck police believe was involved in the hit-and-run has since been recovered. The RCMP, in their ongoing investigation, are looking to speak with the vehicle’s owner.

Anyone who recognizes the truck or knows who was driving at the time of the crash is asked to contact police Fraser Valley Traffic Services in Chilliwack at 604-702-4039 and state file number 2020-39879. The RCMP is also seeking help from drivers with dashcam footage, or other information that might help in the investigation.

Facebook

Hells Angels

