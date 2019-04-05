Police seek semi reported to have left collision scene

Salmon Arm RCMP ask for dash cam footage of April 3 collision on Highway 1

Salmon Arm RCMP are seeking information regarding a semi truck reported to have been involved in a collision but had left the scene before the arrival of police.

Salmon Arm Staff Sgt. Scott West says at 11:42 p.m. on April 3, numerous callers reported a collision involving a small, compact car and a semi on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Tappen auto museum.

“The car was still at the scene, while the semi left the scene prior to police arrival and was never located,” says West.

Police are asking anyone with any information or dash cam video of this accident to contact the Salmon Arm detachment at 250-832-6044.

