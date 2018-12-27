Two solar panels have been stolen from a Tree Top Flyers property in Chase. (File photo)

Police seek suspects after solar panels swiped

Theft occurred at Chase’s Tree Top Flyers between Nov. 20 and Dec. 10

  • Dec. 27, 2018 10:00 a.m.
  • News

Police are hoping someone may have seen solar panels being stolen from a Chase business sometime between Nov. 20 and Dec. 10.

Chase RCMP Cpl. Scott Linklater reports the theft occurred at Tree Top Flyers on Brooke Drive. Solar panels, batteries and and associated equipment were taken. He says this would have occurred over an extended period of time and involved the use of a ladder.

“It is possible a passerby may have seen the suspects,” said Linklater.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation, or any other crime, is asked to contact the Chase RCMP detachment at 2500-679-3221, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

