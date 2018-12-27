Police seek suspects after solar panels swiped

Two solar panels have been stolen from a Tree Top Flyers property in Chase. (File photo)

Police are hoping someone may have seen solar panels being stolen from a Chase business sometime between Nov. 20 and Dec. 10.

Chase RCMP Cpl. Scott Linklater reports the theft occurred at Tree Top Flyers on Brooke Drive. Solar panels, batteries and and associated equipment were taken. He says this would have occurred over an extended period of time and involved the use of a ladder.

“It is possible a passerby may have seen the suspects,” said Linklater.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation, or any other crime, is asked to contact the Chase RCMP detachment at 2500-679-3221, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter