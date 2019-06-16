Police seek two suspects and car after stabbing in Kelowna

The stabbing took place on Friday evening on Wilson Avenue. It sent one man to hospital.

RCMP are looking for a stolen vehicle they believe was involved in a Friday evening stabbing in Kelowna.

On June 14, 2019 at 9:13 p.m. the Kelowna RCMP received a report of stabbing in the 1000-block of Wilson Road. Emergency crews found the victim bleeding from an apparent stab wound and and a group of bystanders giving first aid.

The victim, a Kelowna man in his 20s, was assessed at the scene by paramedics and transported to the hospital to receive treatment. The RCMP say the man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The RCMP are now searching for two adult male suspects and a vehicle they are associated with, a stolen white 2013 4-door Dodge Dart sedan, with B.C. plates GX209E. Both suspects were wearing shorts and a t-shirt at the time of the stabbing; one of them was also described to police as a heavy-set, balding Asian man.

“RCMP have reason to believe this was an isolated event and not a random attack,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, Kelowna RCMP media relations officer.

The police ask that anyone who spots the Dodge Dart call police immediately and not approach the car

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any additional information that may be of assistance is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Anonymous tips can be provided by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

