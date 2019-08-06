Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are looking for Brent Thomas Doyle, wanted on three separate charges. (RCMP photo)

Police seek whereabouts of wanted Okanagan man

Brent Thomas Doyle is described as a 37-year-old Caucasian male, 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are seeking the public’s help to find a man wanted for multiple offences in the North Okanagan.

Brent Thomas Doyle is wanted on three separate charges: theft, possession of a stolen credit card and, most recently, failing to comply with probation, according to a Tuesday release by Const. Kelly Brett.

Police have made several unsuccessful attempts to locate Doyle, who may also have connections in the Kelowna area.

Doyle is described as a 37-year-old Caucasian male, 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who may have information about Doyle or his possible whereabouts is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be left online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.

