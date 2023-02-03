The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP found illicit drugs after conducting a search warrant at an Enderby home Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP found illicit drugs after conducting a search warrant at an Enderby home Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Police seize fentanyl, other illegal drugs from North Okanagan home

Randall George William was arrested on drug trafficking charges

Police in Enderby made a drug bust after conducting a search warrant Wednesday.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers executed the warrant Feb. 1 at a house in the 2700 block of Canyon Road.

The search warrant was obtained under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected drug trafficking in the area, police say.

The search resulted in the seizure of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine.

Police did not specify the quantity of the drugs seized.

Randall George William, 41, of Enderby, was arrested inside the home. He’s been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

William remains in custody and will have a court appearance later today, Feb. 2.

The search of the home took place on the same day the RCMP held a public forum in Enderby detailing the various levels of success they’ve had on their priorities from 2019 to 2022, with crackdowns on drug trafficking included in the presentation as an objective.

READ MORE: Vernon’s 40 fatal drug overdoses 12th most in B.C.

READ MORE: Convicted drug trafficker released on bail to mom’s Okanagan Falls home

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

cocainemethRCMPstreet drugs

Previous story
VIDEO: Man found dead at Abbotsford drug lab after report of shots fired, home invasion
Next story
Health officer pushes back as B.C. town tries to step around drug decriminalization

Just Posted

Sage Peden and fellow buccaneers from Bastion Elementary School get ready to head out for the Larch Hills Pirate Loppet on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
In photos: Young pirates find their ski legs at Shuswap’s Larch Hills

Shuswap Search and Rescue were able to use a helicopter for a Queest Mountain rescue thanks to daylight and good weather on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (Shuswap Search and Rescue photo)
Helicopter rescues seriously injured snowmobiler on Queest Mountain near Sicamous

A map regarding the Sicamous Mosquito Control bylaw 5013 detailing the service area the district maintains, which is larger than originally planned. (Columbia Shuswap Regional District image)
Sicamous, CSRD update cost-sharing agreements for mosquito control, fire services, parks

Sicamous council will discuss moving forward with early adoption of provincial energy efficiency codes. The province will require compliance at Level 3 of the BC Step Code sometime this year and there are benefits and costs to opting in early. (Black Press file photo)
Sicamous council to discuss opting in early to higher energy efficiency building requirements