Chase police responded to a report of a serious assault at a Sorrento business on May 11. (File photo)

Chase police responded to a report of a serious assault at a Sorrento business on May 11. (File photo)

Police step up patrols in Sorrento after reported assault

Victim reportedly beaten, left unconscious and bleeding in parking lot

  • May. 24, 2022 12:00 p.m.
  • News

Chase RCMP will be stepping up patrols at a Sorrento business following a reported assault.

On May 11, around 2:30 a.m., Chase police received a report of a serious assault at a Sorrento business. Sgt. Barry Kennedy said in a media release that a man had been reportedly beaten and was unconscious and bleeding in the parking lot.

The victim was transported to hospital in Salmon Arm where he received treatment for head injuries.

Investigating officers interviewed witnesses and determined individuals involved in the assault had fled before police arrived.

“All parties in this incident were well known to each other,” said Kennedy, adding police are investigating and expect to forward charge recommendations to Crown counsel.

“Neighbours can expect to see increased police patrols at this business in the future,” said Kennedy.

Read more: Plane makes emergency landing Sunday at Okanagan airport

Read more: Spike belt deployed after truck driver fails to stop for RCMP in the Shuswap

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

RCMPShuswap

Previous story
Seal pup ‘Timbit’ rescued from B.C. shoreline

Just Posted

BC Hydro has a planned power outage scheduled from 3:30 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (File photo)
Planned power outage to affect communities throughout the Shuswap

Chase police responded to a report of a serious assault at a Sorrento business on May 11. (File photo)
Police step up patrols in Sorrento after reported assault

Shuswap Tourism marketing co-ordinator Stephanie Goodey and Morgen Matheson, team leader of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s Tourism and Film Commission, work to promote the Shuswap and develop tourism throughout the region. (Contributed)
CSRD’s Morgen Matheson aims to get movie productions rolling in the Shuswap

Quaaout Lodge & Spa at Talking Rock Resort, conceived and run by the Little Shuswap Lake Band in the 1990s, was partially engulfed in flames Sunday morning, May 22. Kukpi7 (Chief) James Tomma said the complex will be rebuilt. (Andrew McCausland photo)
Quaaout Lodge in Shuswap to be rebuilt after devastating fire