Police step up patrols in Sorrento after reported assault

Chase RCMP will be stepping up patrols at a Sorrento business following a reported assault.

On May 11, around 2:30 a.m., Chase police received a report of a serious assault at a Sorrento business. Sgt. Barry Kennedy said in a media release that a man had been reportedly beaten and was unconscious and bleeding in the parking lot.

The victim was transported to hospital in Salmon Arm where he received treatment for head injuries.

Investigating officers interviewed witnesses and determined individuals involved in the assault had fled before police arrived.

“All parties in this incident were well known to each other,” said Kennedy, adding police are investigating and expect to forward charge recommendations to Crown counsel.

“Neighbours can expect to see increased police patrols at this business in the future,” said Kennedy.

Read more: Plane makes emergency landing Sunday at Okanagan airport

Read more: Spike belt deployed after truck driver fails to stop for RCMP in the Shuswap

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

RCMPShuswap