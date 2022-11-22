Police stop 4 impaired drivers within 4 hours in Vernon

Drivers from Kamloops, Salmon Arm and Vernon, between the ages of 20 and 52 under the influence

RCMP in the North Okanagan stopped four alleged impaired drivers on the road in a single shift last weekend.

Starting just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 19, Vernon North Okanagan RMCP pulled over a vehicle near the intersection of 32nd Street and 32nd Avenue.

While speaking with the driver, the officer suspected that the man was under the influence of alcohol. The man refused to provide a breath sample. The driver, a 32-year-old Kamloops man was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRP) and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Less than two hours later, an officer stopped a different vehicle on Coldstream Avenue. This driver was also asked to provide a breath sample after the officer noticed several signs of alcohol impairment.

The driver, a 33-year-old Salmon Arm man, failed a breath sample and was issued a 90-day IRP and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Shortly after, police conducted a check of a vehicle driving in the 2800 block of 30th Avenue around 1:30 a.m. The driver of this vehicle also failed a breath sample resulting in the 20-year-old Vernon man being issued a three-day driving prohibition.

Then police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of 35th Street and 29th Avenue after the officer suspected the driver may be unable to drive the vehicle due to impairment. This driver also failed a breath sample and the 52-year-old Vernon man was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

“Impaired driving puts everyone at risk and there’s zero tolerance for it,” said Const. Chris Terleski. “We will continue to target and remove impaired drivers through enforcement activities, but the reality is that everyone has an important role to play in keeping our roads safe. It starts by making good choices before you get behind the wheel of a vehicle.”

READ MORE: Ontario man arrested for assaulting Vernon senior, attempting to steal her car

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crimeimpaired drivingRCMP