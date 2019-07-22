Police apprehended a man in downtown Kelowna around 2 p.m. on July 22. (Contributed)

UPDATE: Police say the firearm was fake

Witness says she saw a man walking down the street possibly holding a firearm

Update 3:44 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP says the man believed to be holding a firearm near Kerry Park Monday afternoon was an item altered to look like a firearm.

Just after 2 p.m., several police vehicles raced down Mill Street to the corner of Bernard Avenue after receiving multiple calls from the public reporting a man with a sawed-off long-barreled firearm wrapped in fabric, with a handkerchief over his face.

“Concerned for public and police safety, multiple front line officers descended on Kerry Park where they took multiple individuals into custody, without incident, during a dynamic high-risk arrest,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP.

One individual remains in police custody, pending further investigation. The other individuals also taken into police custody were released unconditionally, without charge.

___

Police swarmed a downtown street in Kelowna by Kerry Park this afternoon.

The corner of Bernard Ave. and Mill St. saw 10 RCMP cruisers descend on what looked to be a group of young homeless men.

The officers had the men crawl one by one towards them to handcuff them.

A witness said she was sitting down at a patio for lunch on Bernard Ave. when a man dressed fully in black walked by with what looked to be a gun wrapped in cloth.

She said by the time she left the restaurant, RCMP had several people apprehended in Kerry Park and there were helicopters, armoured vehicles and several RCMP cruisers on the scene.

It is not yet known what elicited the police response today in one of Kelowna’s busiest areas.

More to come.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide
Next story
VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Just Posted

CSRD to seek public assent to borrow $1.77 million for park purchase

Formal opposition from 10 per cent of electors required to halt loan

Food trucks feed festivalgoers’ want for unique dining experience

Roots and Blues returns with variety of vendors, continues with recycle and compost program

Update: Safe to swim at South Shuswap and Salmon Arm beaches

The water quality notice issued for three campgrounds in the area remains in effect.

Salmon Arm cadet earns VIP experience with CF-18 Hornet

Cadet Warrant Officer First Class Nicholas Lourens pursuing career on flight path

Video: Crowd thrilled at S-Games in Sicamous

The celebration of two-wheeled transportation showed off daring athletes on all kinds of bikes.

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found along Highway 97

Donkeys await your hugs and scritches at anniversary event

Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge invites public to help celebrate 20 years of care.

Kelowna cab driver charged with sexual assault

RCMP received a report May 28 alleging a taxi passenger had been sexually assaulted by a cab driver

Letter: Make CSRD directors’ term limit subject to alternative approval process

Writer upset by regional district’s recent “money pit” proposals

Latest plan is to fly trapped fish by helicopter over Big Bar slide

Multi-pronged plan set in motion to freesalmon blocked by landslide in the Fraser River

Controversial anti-abortion film to be screened in the South Okanagan

Unplanned will be shown at the Penticton Landmark theatre

Okanagan-based pop star Andrew Allen is back with a new band

Singer-songwriter Andrew Allen is bringing his new band home for a concert this Friday

Family of missing B.C. senior with dementia frustrated with situation, heartened by community support

Nine days since Grace was last seen the question remains: ‘How can an 86-year-old just disappear?’

Trial delayed for West Kelowna man charged with murdering his wife

Kevin Costin’s trial is on hold until the Crown and defence work out a few kinks

Most Read