A mobile home in Lake Country went up in flames on Wednesday night, Sept. 4, 2019. (Sean Thomas with Five by 5 media/courtesy to Kelowna Capital News)

Police treating large fire at Lake Country RV park as arson

A black SUV was seen fleeing the area at the time of the fire, police say

A large fire that destroyed a mobile home in Lake Country this week is now being treated as arson.

“A black SUV was seen fleeing the area at the time of the fire,” says Cpl. Meghan Foster of the Kelowna RCMP on Friday.

“Investigators are working to identify this vehicle and the driver, anyone with information is asked to contact police.”

The fire was reported shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4 in the 14800 block of Pelmewash Parkway. When Mounties arrived, Lake Country firefighters were already working to extinguish the fully engulfed trailer.

WATCH: Mobile home catches fire at Lake Country RV park, RCMP investigating

Fortunately no one was hurt in the blaze. The property owner was out of town at the time, police said.

The Lake Country General Investigation Section has taken conduct of the investigation, along with the Lake Country Fire Department.

Investigators will be in the area of the scene throughout the next few days canvassing for video and looking for witnesses, Foster said.

Anyone with any information can also contact the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288, or to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man pulls knife on kids at Lumby basketball courts

Just Posted

Salmon Arm break dance studio helps boost students’ confidence

The studio has been holding workshops across the Shuswap for four years

South Canoe Outdoor Learning School in need of food-savvy volunteers

The Kindie Buddies program needs more volunteers to educate students about food

Deciding to be part of fishing solution, not problem

James Murray/The Great Outdoors

Salmon Arm’s 122nd fall fair kicks off this weekend

The fair runs from Sept. 6-8

Salmon Arm Silverbacks gain forward from Quebec’s Major Junior League

The 19-year-old held a 13.9 shooting percentage last season

VIDEO: Hurricane watch in parts of Atlantic Canada as Dorian moves up U.S. coast

Canadian Hurricane Centre says most likely projection brings storm south of Maritimes on Saturday

Sagging B.C. Lions fall to 1-10 after 21-16 loss to Montreal

Alouettes hand Leos a seventh straight CFL defeat

Letter: Reader suggests citizens need better advice on smart meters

Shuswap MLA’s information inadequate if not in consultation with expert in elecromagnetic radiation

Police treating large fire at Lake Country RV park as arson

A black SUV was seen fleeing the area at the time of the fire, police say

Man pulls knife on kids at Lumby basketball courts

Around 30 youths were present at the time of the incident: RCMP

Boy, 13, uses GoPro to help Revelstoke RCMP solve 27-year-old cold case

A body of a woman missing since 1992 was recovered from Griffin Lake

South Okanagan restaurant serves humble pie asking for a second chance

Block 300 Casual Steakhouse had a rocky start and is looking for a second chance from customers

B.C. woman calls for equality after trying to do yoga topless

Jen Frizzley wants to start conversations about ‘desexualizing the body’

Whitecaps reverse BC fan’s three-game ban for anti-fascist sign

Joshua Griffith hopes team can learn something from controversy

Most Read