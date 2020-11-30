Police urge respect after Salmon Arm businesses report being harassed over mask rules

Wearing of masks in businesses and public spaces is currently mandated by the province

RCMP are calling for respect after staff at Salmon Arm businesses were allegedly subjected to ridicule and abuse over mask requirements.

Staff Sgt. Scott West reminded the public in a Nov. 30 media release that the wearing of masks in businesses and public spaces is currently mandated by the province.

“Businesses have the responsibility due to the recent public health order to ask their patrons to wear face coverings or non‐medical masks while on premises, and to refuse service for non‐compliance,” said West. “Individuals have the right not to attend the business if they decide not to wear a protective mask to help prevent the spread of COVID‐19.

“We highly encourage everyone to respect provincial health orders for their safety and the safety of others.”

West asked that the public be respectful of local retailers as they endeavour to remain open.

“They are doing so to provide services to all of us and employ local people in a number of local industries amidst this

pandemic,” said West. “Please, be kind and respectful to one another during these trying times.”

