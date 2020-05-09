Police warn gun owners: Do not bring us your weapons

‘All we’ll see is a person we don’t know, walking up to the front doors…carrying a rifle’

If there is one indisputable fact in the controversy surrounding the federal government’s recent weapons ban, it is that police do not want people turning out with their guns.

“I can’t stress this enough. Do not show up at the detachment with a AR-15 (or any other gun),” said Sgt. Rob Hughes, commander of Princeton RCMP, shortly after the ban was announced.

Those thoughts were echoed in a May 8 press release from North Vancouver RCMP.

“If you plan to relinquish a firearm, please do not bring it to us,” said Sgt. Peter DeVries.

“Just take a moment to picture that,” he said. “Of course you have no bad intentions, but we won’t know that. All we’ll see is a person we don’t know, walking up to the front doors of the detachment carrying a rifle…Under no circumstances should anyone bring a firearm into a police station.”

On May 1, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a ban of 1,500 types of assault-style rifles, including the kind used in the 1989 Montreal mass shooting.

The government has promised to introduce a buy-back program for the banned weapons to compensate owners, and is consider a grandfathering program. However, those details have yet to be announced.

There is a two-year amnesty, giving owners time to dispose properly of their guns.

