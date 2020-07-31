Police watchdog clears RCMP of wrongdoing in West Kelowna man’s death

The IIO has determined that the actions or inactions of police were not responsible for the man’s death

The IIO has concluded its investigation into police’s actions in a West Kelowna man’s death. (File Photo)

B.C.’s police watchdog has cleared the RCMP of any wrongdoing related to the death of a West Kelowna man on July 20.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. launched an investigation into the West Kelowna RCMP after the man’s death. He was reported missing on July 17, one day after being spoken to by RCMP with regards to a police investigation.

“The police search for the man was extensive,” reads the IIO bulletin.

“The Chief Civilian Director has reviewed the evidence and determined that the actions or inactions of police were not responsible for the death of the man.”

Another IIO investigation into a Kelowna man’s July 25 death after he departed the scene of a car crash on foot remains open.

