Police watchdog investigates Kamloops RCMP after stabbing death

The IIO is investigating the police’s lack of success in locating the man charged in stabbing

  • Aug. 3, 2020 8:12 p.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

B.C.’s police watchdog is looking into the circumstances of a stabbing Saturday that killed a 39-year-old Kamloops man.

Paul Samuel Whitten died in hospital after suffering serious injuries in an altercation on Clarke Street in the West end. Jason Holm, 37, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

According to the Independent Investigations Office, B.C.’s civilian police oversight agency, Kamloops Mounties had been looking for Holm before Whitten died.

“On July 31, Kamloops RCMP received a call from a woman who was concerned about the mental health of a male relative,” the IIO said in a news release Monday.

“Officers visited the man’s home but reported being unable to locate him.”

The following morning, police were called to a nearby home on Clarke Street, where Whitten was found with serious injuries.

“The IIO is investigating the circumstances surrounding the police’s lack of success on July 31 in locating the man charged in the Aug. 1 stabbing,” the news release said.

Mounties, meanwhile, have asked the public for tips about Holm’s activities on Saturday between 6:30 a.m. and noon.

The investigation into Whitten’s death is ongoing. Holm is slated to make his first appearance in Kamloops provincial court on Tuesday.

READ MORE: BC RCMP notify IIO BC of incident involving police dog in Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Forty-three properties near Dry Lake, along Highway 5A, under evacuation alert

Just Posted

Rapattack crew responds to small wildfire east of Salmon Arm, Sicamous

Three-person rappel crew dispatched to Joss Mountain

Thompson Okanagan Tourist Association: How accessible is your business?

TOTA launches video to encourage proprietors to remove barriers

Shuswap pet nutritionist and raw diet advocate to be in national magazine

Sicamous-based Deanna Larocque building reputation for canine support

Sternwheelers once plied Okanagan Lake

Vessels once transported passengers and goods along the Okanagan Valley

Fires ignite on Revelstoke’s Mt. Begbie; Kamloops Fire Centre blazes holding

Crews working throughout region over holiday weekend to contain wildfires

VIDEO: Otter pups learn to swim at B.C. wildlife rescue facility

Watch Critter Care’s Nathan Wagstaffe help seven young otters go for their first dip

Police watchdog investigates Kamloops RCMP after stabbing death

The IIO is investigating the police’s lack of success in locating the man charged in stabbing

Forty-three properties near Dry Lake, along Highway 5A, under evacuation alert

Wildfire has been burning out of control north of Princeton for two days

Wildfire near Merritt creates smoke for drivers on Coquihalla

Coldwater River fire was estimated at seven hectares Aug. 3 and classified as out of control

Two injured after plane crashes into Nelson supermarket parking lot

Pilot and passenger have minor injuries

BC RCMP notify IIO BC of incident involving police dog in Kelowna

A suspect and a police dog were taken to receive medical treatment after an incident on Aug. 1.

Alberta man presumed to have drowned after cliff jumping in Peachland

Emergency responders began rescue efforts at around 2:40 p.m. on Aug. 1.

Michael Buble among 13 British Columbians to receive Order of B.C.

Ceremony will be delayed to 2021 due to COVID-19

Wildfire burning out of control at Dry Lake near Princeton

Hot, dry conditions affecting containment efforts

Most Read