(Black Press file photo): IIO investigating incident in Kelowna

Police watchdog investigates officer involved crash in Okanagan

The Independent Investigations Office is currently in Kelowna

A collision between an off-duty police officer and a cyclist in Kelowna, is now being investigated by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO).

The incident happened about 3:30 a.m. May 25 on Harvey Avenue.

The man on the bike was taken to Kelowna General Hospital, where it was determined he had suffered serious injuries.

The IIO is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

