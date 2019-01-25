Police watchdog investigates serious crash in Vernon

The incident unfolded in Vernon in the early morning hours of Jan. 25

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) have once again been called to the Okanagan, this time for a serious collision in Vernon.

According to Dawn Roberts with the RCMP, police received information about a suspicious red Cadillac about 2:45 a.m. Friday morning (Jan. 25).

About an hour later a Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officer located a vehicle matching the description near 39th and 27th Avenue and attempted to stop it.

“The vehicle didn’t stop and continued driving away from police,” stated Roberts in a release. “It ultimately crash into a tree near a creek bank around 32 Avenue.”

When officers arrived at the crash scene they discovered two individuals inside the vehicle.

Both individuals complied with police commands to exit the vehicle, were subsequently arrested and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They have since both been released from hospital and remain in custody pending charges.

The IIO have been notified and will determine if there is any link between police actions and the motor vehicle collision.

The IIO is also investigating an officer involved shooting in Kelowna.

