Police watchdog investigating Lake Country incident

A man was taken to hospital after the June 3 incident

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) are investigating a Lake Country incident that resulted in a man’s hospitalization.

On June 3, Lake Country RCMP received an emergency call just after 1:00 a.m. from a woman concerned for the health and well-being of a close family member. IIO BC said the woman couldn’t reach him and provided information that his safety was at risk.

Using the information she provided, investigators were able to find out where he lived and officers managed to get into his home.

Once inside, officers heard the man acknowledge them. They found him in the bathroom in possession of an edged weapon.

“Despite the officer’s efforts to de-escalate the situation the man harmed himself,” the IIO BC statement said.

“The officers immediately called in B.C. Emergency Health Services who had been staged, as a precaution, nearby the scene and took steps to provide first aid to the man awaiting their arrival.”

The man was taken to hospital for treatment.

IIO BC is now investigating to see whether the RCMP’s actions or inactions are linked to the man’s injuries.

The police will not be releasing more information.

The IIO is an independent oversight agency of the police in B.C. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death.

READ: RCMP officer cleared in 2019 Bear Creek shooting

READ: Police watchdog investigating fatal crash in Kelowna

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Lake Country

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘I’m pissed, I’m outraged’: Federal minister calls out police violence against Indigenous people
Next story
No charges to be laid against 22 northern B.C. pipeline protesters

Just Posted

$30,000 over 30 weeks for local causes

Send us your good stories and you could win money for your favourite cause

Columbia Shuswap Regional District office to begin phased reopening

Office will be open for four-hour days beginning next week

Flooding prompts closure of parks along Shuswap and Mara lakes

Boaters asked to respect No Wake policy protecting properties along water

Back in play: Columbia Shuswap Regional District reopening playgrounds

Signs with reminders about COVID-19 regulations will be posted

RCMP seek to identify person of interest in Salmon Arm arson investigation

Police believe a June 4 residential garage fire was deliberately set

‘I’m pissed, I’m outraged’: Federal minister calls out police violence against Indigenous people

Indigenous Minister Marc Miller spoke on recent incidents, including fatal shooting of a B.C. woman

Police watchdog investigating Lake Country incident

A man was taken to hospital after the June 3 incident

Community backlash over Black Lives Matter rally in Kelowna

Some members of Kelowna’s black community stated they don’t support Friday’s rally

PHOTOS: Anti-racism protesters gather in communities across B.C.

More protests are expected through the weekend

B.C. records just one new COVID-19 case in last 24 hours

One more person has also died

Pair accused of ‘horrific’ assault at Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park at large

Police say Jason Tapp, 30, and Nicole Edwards, 33, did not show up to meet their bail supervisor this week

Bear strolls into Okangan homeowner’s living room

Conservation officers are searching for the bear, which entered a home in the Foothills area

No charges to be laid against 22 northern B.C. pipeline protesters

Twenty-two people were arrested in February, but Crown has decided not to pursue charges

RCMP officer cleared in 2019 Kelowna shooting

The shooting was non-fatal

Most Read