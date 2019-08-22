Police watchdog investigating two officers after Langley teen’s suspected overdose

According to IIO, two officers were deployed to help Carson Crimeni but did not locate him before he died

B.C.’s police watchdog has announced it is investigating two officers in connection to the death of Langley teen Carson Crimeni, who died of a suspected overdose earlier this month.

The last moments of the 14-year-old’s life were recorded and posted to social media. Disturbing video clips show the Langley teen barely able to stand or speak at the Walnut Grove skate park on the night of Aug. 7 while people can be heard laughing.

The Independent Investigations Office issued a press release on Thursday stating police were called about the incident around 8 p.m., but did not locate him.

“A call was received from a complainant who had seen a snapchat photo of the youth from an unknown source and was concerned for his welfare,” according to the IIO release. “Two officers attended the location to conduct a welfare check but could not locate the youth.”

The IIO is now investigating to determine what role, if any, the officers’ actions or inaction may have played in the incident that followed.

Anyone who heard or may have seen officers is asked to contact the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

Langley RCMP are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the youth’s death.

“Due to circumstances surrounding the integrity of the RCMP investigation, it is only now the IIO can release this information regarding the IIO investigation,” the release noted.

Meantime, Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy said a number of people have come forward since police made a public appeal for information about Carson’s movements on the day of his death.

“A lot of individuals who have information relevant to this investigation have attended the detachment to provide statements,” Largy said, adding no arrests have been made.

A tipline set up by the RCMP at 604-532-3398 has been “very active,” Largy noted.

She urged anyone with information that might help police trace Carson’s movements to phone.

“Every call that we get, we follow up,” Largy said.

Mounties believed the boy spent his last hours on foot between the Walnut Grove skateboard park, the grounds of Walnut Grove Secondary, and the Walnut Grove Community Park behind the school.

He may have been in the area as early as noon, according to the RCMP statement.

Where and when he was discovered have not been disclosed by investigators. His grandfather said Carson was found in a concrete ditch only a few hundred feet from home.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

-With files from Dan Ferguson