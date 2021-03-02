The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has cleared the Lumby RCMP of any wrongdoing after a missing person was found deceased in December 2020. (IIO photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has cleared the Lumby RCMP of any wrongdoing after a missing person was found deceased in December 2020. (IIO photo)

Police watchdog says North Okanagan RCMP played no role in missing person’s death

The body was found by a family member shortly after the RCMP suspended their search

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) has absolved the Lumby RCMP of any wrongdoing in the case of a missing person who was found deceased late last year.

The province’s police watchdog investigated the circumstances that arose in December 2020, when the missing person’s body was found by a family member shortly after police had suspended their search due to troublesome weather.

Just before 1 a.m. Dec. 29, 2020, officers responded to a missing person report that brought them to a Lumby residence, where they searched on foot until approximately 3:30 a.m.

Despite the use of a police dog, police were not able to locate a starting point for the search. In consultation with a family member, officers left the immediate area in hopes the person would return once the police presence was cleared, as poor weather conditions were raising concerns about the person being outdoors on foot. Officers continued to search in the broader area.

Around 4 a.m. the missing person was located by a family member. Emergency Health Services attended to provide treatment, but the individual was later pronounced dead.

According to the IIO, which announced the conclusion of its investigation Tuesday (March 2), the Chief Civilian Director has reviewed the evidence — including a statement from the family member and police records — and has found that police actions during the search were reasonable. This means the matter will not be referred to Crown Counsel for consideration of charges.

The IIO is B.C.’s independent civilian oversight agency which investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

READ MORE: Man shot and killed by RCMP near Tofino, police watchdog investigating

READ MORE: Man involved in fiery crash dies, Kelowna RCMP did not play a role in death: IIO

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

B.C. investigationPolice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fentanyl toxicity rises, carfentanil deaths spike: 165 fatal overdoses in 1st month of 2021
Next story
Head-on crash avoided by inches as semi trucks side swipe east of Sicamous

Just Posted

The BC SPCA Shuswap Branch announced Captain and Maria had been adopted together on Feb. 28, 2021. (BC SPCA Shuswap Branch photo)
Shuswap BC SPCA’s inseperable pair of akbash dogs given home

Staff and volunteers at happy to see Captain and Maria adopted together

The District of Sicamous got behind a UBCM resolution which would keep loggers off managed snowmobile trails in the winter. (File photo)
Sicamous, snowmobile club want to keep loggers off sled trails in the winter

Resolution going to UBCM asking that recreational use be given priority in peak snowmobile season

Two semis sideswiped each other after one crossed a double-solid line on the Trans-Canada Highway in Craigellachie on March 2. (Sicamous RCMP image)
Head-on crash avoided by inches as semi trucks side swipe east of Sicamous

Police say a westbound semi truck crossed the double-solid line. Its driver was ticketed.

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Interior Health reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

423 cases remain active in the region

Theresa Worthington and her daughter Alexa, from Sorrento and Salmon Arm respectively, discovered on Feb. 13, 2021 they were the happy winners of $500,000 in the Daily Grand lottery. (Contributed)
Two Shuswap women share $500,000 lottery win

Mom from Sorrento, daughter in Salmon Arm still deciding what to do with winnings during COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 438 new COVID cases, 2 deaths; Dr. Henry defends vaccine plan

Long-term care outbreaks are decreasing

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has cleared the Lumby RCMP of any wrongdoing after a missing person was found deceased in December 2020. (IIO photo)
Police watchdog says North Okanagan RCMP played no role in missing person’s death

The body was found by a family member shortly after the RCMP suspended their search

The images are of Bald Eagles feeding.
Photos: Birds of prey

Princeton photographer captures compelling photos of a Bald Eagle breakfast

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Fentanyl toxicity rises, carfentanil deaths spike: 165 fatal overdoses in 1st month of 2021

Roughly 11 people died every two days in January

HOPE Okanagan’s Stay at Home Gala will raise funds to help serve Kelowna and Vernon’s vulnerable. (HOPE Okanagan)
Non-profit hosts virtual gala to support Okanagan’s vulnerable

HOPE Okanagan wants to raise awareness and support for those struggling in the streets

Older rental apartments are prime candidates for renovations, and could result in lost affordable housing stock. (Zoë Ducklow photo)
B.C.’s renoviction overhaul a good start, but won’t preserve affordable stock, lawyer says

And still no protection for people who can’t pay rent due to COVID-19

An off-duty Vernon Taxi driver got a 24-hour licence suspension, vehicle towed, after failing a standardized field sobriety test around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (John E Green - Facebook)
Vernon Taxi towed after driver suspected impaired

Off-duty cab towed from McDonald’s drive-thru early Tuesday morning

Kamloops This Week
Cause of Kamloops landfill fire may never be known

Fire investigators are dealing with too much destruction in too large an area

(Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
B.C. WHL teams to hit the ice with Kelowna, Kamloops hub cities

Kelowna, Kamloops centres chosen to host B.C. WHL teams for 24-game regular season

Most Read