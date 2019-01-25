Police watchdog seeking witnesses in Kelowna shooting involving RCMP

“Shots were fired by police and the male was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.”

B.C.’s police watchdog is searching for witnesses as it continues its investigation into a police-involved shooting which happened Wednesday at Orchard Park Mall.

“The RCMP reported that at approximately 3 p.m. on Jan. 23, officers attempted to apprehend a man in Kelowna. During this interaction, shots were fired by police and the male was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

“Although the IIO has some civilian witnesses, anybody who saw, heard or may have footage of the incident is asked to contact the IIO witness line even if they have already spoken to police. IIO witness line is 1-855-446-8477.”

Dozens of uniformed and plain-clothed officers and canine units were searching the area, after reports of the shooting.

The CIBC parking lot was temporarily closed when police were on scene.

