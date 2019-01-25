Police watchdog seeking witnesses in Kelowna shooting involving RCMP

“Shots were fired by police and the male was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.”

B.C.’s police watchdog is searching for witnesses as it continues its investigation into a police-involved shooting which happened Wednesday at Orchard Park Mall.

“The RCMP reported that at approximately 3 p.m. on Jan. 23, officers attempted to apprehend a man in Kelowna. During this interaction, shots were fired by police and the male was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

“Although the IIO has some civilian witnesses, anybody who saw, heard or may have footage of the incident is asked to contact the IIO witness line even if they have already spoken to police. IIO witness line is 1-855-446-8477.”

READ MORE: Man shot by police during arrest in Kelowna

Dozens of uniformed and plain-clothed officers and canine units were searching the area, after reports of the shooting.

The CIBC parking lot was temporarily closed when police were on scene.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Theo, the 800-lb. pig, takes ferry to new Vancouver Island home
Next story
B.C. nurses approve collective agreement with pay increase, workload changes

Just Posted

Feds sued for short-changing disabled veterans and alleged cover-up

Lawsuit follows error government admits making in 2002

Armed man robs downtown Salmon Arm business

Acorn Music manager shares brief, unsettling exchange with suspect

School District #83 considers adding international student program

Profits would go towards construction of downtown Salmon Arm elementary school

B.C. nurses approve collective agreement with pay increase, workload changes

Deal includes wage premiums for work on understaffed units

Residents raise concerns about sidewalk snow removal

Resident would rather take chance walking on road than slippery, snow-covered sidewalk

Plecas: Christy Clark told Liberals MLAs to fire non-partisan constituency workers

Former constituency assistant says Darryl Plecas returned from pre-election meeting ‘very upset’

Women accused of stealing from B.C. hospice scheduled to plead guilty

A woman accused of bilking the hospice association of thousands of dollars made a court appearance.

Police watchdog seeking witnesses in Kelowna shooting involving RCMP

“Shots were fired by police and the male was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.”

VIDEO: Salmon Arm resident celebrates 103

Shuswap Lodge residents sing to Mary MacLachlan and Robert Burns

Prince Rupert cleared to end boil water notice

City has downgraded from boil water notice to a water quality advisory after six weeks

B.C. reporter charged with violating court-ordered publication ban

Castanet’s Nicholas Johansen accused of publishing banned information in court case

Theo, the 800-lb. pig, takes ferry to new Vancouver Island home

Theodore is going to live at A Home for Hooves Farm Sanctuary in Duncan

Memos: Facebook allowed ‘friendly fraud’ to profit from kids

The lawsuit, filed California, centred on allegations that Facebook knowingly milked teenagers

Standing ovation for Michael Jackson accusers at Sundance

Wade Robson and James Safechuck speak out in film ‘Leaving Neverland’

Most Read