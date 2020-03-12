POLL: Do you think cancelling large public events because of the coronavirus will help stop it?

Dozens of events have been cancelled as the virus spreads across the world

As COVID-19 spreads across Canada, dozens of public events have been cancelled to try and mitigate the spread of the virus.

The NBA, NHL and MLB has suspended its seasons. Coachella, arguably the world’s most famous festival, has been postponed and one of the world’s biggest movie stars, Tom Hanks, has contracted the virus. Not to mention Italy, Spain, Iran and China have essentially shutdown.

Locally in the Okanagan, school boards have cancelled international trips, ski championships have been stopped and a business conferences have been cancelled.



Do you think cancelling large public events because of the coronavirus will help stop the spread of the virus?

There are now over 100 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Canada, including 46 cases in B.C., the second-most of any province. At this time there is no vaccine for COVID-19 or any natural health products that are authorized to protect against it. The best thing people can do is wash their hands and stay away from large groups.

READ MORE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.