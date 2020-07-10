Pooch abandoned at Penticton doggy daycare suffered from oral disease

A fundraiser for Okie held by the BC SPCA surpassed its goal of $1,700

When five-year-old Pomeranian pup Okie was dropped off at a doggy daycare in Penticton in spring, the dog hoped his owners would be back at the end of the day to retrieve him.

However, no one came to claim poor Okie.

The dog was handed over the South Okanagan BC SPCA and for about a month, the staff cared for the pooch but it soon became clear no one was coming to get him.

According to the BC SPCA, his needs had been previously neglected for some time.

“Okie has now found himself without his family, in poor health and we have an incomplete medical history. While the previous owners may have thought leaving Okie at a doggy daycare was a safe place if the couldn’t care for him anymore, bringing him directly to the BC SPCA would have been much better,” stated the non-profit.

Okie has a bad oral disease and when a veterinarian went to attend to his mouth it was discovered that a piece of spear grass was stuck between two molars and was migrating towards his eyeball. The pup needs 22 teeth pulled and one of his molars is being held by only one millimetre of bone.

“His vet was apprehensive about pulling it as there was a chance that the bone would break which would mean he would need a specialist,” said the BC SPCA.

The vet was able to get the molar tooth out. However, Okie’s first surgery was a difficult one and only 17 of the 22 teeth could be pulled. He will need another dental surgery to get the remaining teeth once he is healed.

“Okie is the sweetest little fella who loves absolutely everyone, all animals, cats and dogs,” the BC SPCA said. “After having to experience discomfort for years because of his teeth, he was unable to eat properly, we are so glad he will finally be able to eat pain-free.”

The BC SPCA held an emergency fund page for Okie with a goal of raising $1,700; however, as of Friday (July 10) afternoon, the goal was surpassed with $1,955 worth of donations pouring in.

The non-profit reminds pet owners that abandoning animals is illegal, but the BC SPCA is available to those who can no longer care for their furry friends.

“When people realize they can’t care for their animals anymore, the kindest choice they can make is to bring them to your local shelter,” said the charity.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Dogs