Popeyes Chicken part of plans for three-building project in Salmon Arm

In this drawing of the development proposed for 2800 10th Ave. (TCH) SW in Salmon Arm, the two drive thrus can be seen at the top and the larger Andre’s Electronics building at the bottom. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Two drive-thrus will be part of a three-building development planned for the west end of Salmon Arm, one of them a Popeyes Chicken restaurant.

Another part of the project from Blanleil Cranbrook Holdings Ltd. is Andre’s Electronic Experts. The third business isn’t determined yet.

At the city’s June 20 development and planning services committee meeting, council gave preliminary approval to a development permit for the project at 2800 10th Ave. SW (Trans-Canada Highway). The buildings will be east of Woodsman Equipment.

Andre Blanleil of Andre’s Electronics told council he thinks it will be a good entry to the city.

“We’re using the exact same look of building, a mall we just finished in Quesnel, B.C.,” he said.

“We think this is going to be a very appealing development, kind of the gateway of your city versus, adjacent from what the Walmart development is across the street. We’re really excited about opening a store in Salmon Arm; it’s always been on our road map.”

He said his company was happy to incorporate the suggestion from the city’s design review panel to include rock detail on the north side of the second building to improve the look.

Coun. Chad Eliason said the development fits exactly with the city’s official community plan.

“I’ve been bugging Andre for 15 years to come to Salmon Arm… I’m glad he’s finally made the move.”

Council gave unanimous approval to send the application to the next meeting of council on June 27.

Coun. Debbie Cannon and Mayor Alan Harrison were absent.

