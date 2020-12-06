Before reopening after a two-month COVID-caused shutdown in May, Doc Willoughby’s underwent several renovations. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Before reopening after a two-month COVID-caused shutdown in May, Doc Willoughby’s underwent several renovations. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Popular Kelowna pub closing temporarily after positive COVID-19 test

Doc Willoughby’s stated it wanted to remain ‘forthcoming and trustworthy’ by informing patrons

Kelowna staple Doc Willoughby’s is temporarily closing beginning Sunday, Dec. 6, after a member of its community tested positive for COVID-19.

The pub made the announcement on Saturday night in a post on its Instagram page.

Although public notification was not mandated by health authorities, Doc’s stated it wanted to be “forthcoming and trustworthy” with the community.

“We know that people are roaming around town that are [COVID-19] positive and don’t know it,” owner Dave Willoughby told the Capital News on Sunday morning. “We’re kind of being overcautious at this point.”

READ MORE: COVID-19 cases hit new records as Tam urges perseverance, promises vaccine on the way

READ MORE: More city-level COVID-19 data would jeopardize public health, B.C. provincial health agency says

The pub will reopen at a time the owners deem it safe. Willoughby said he doesn’t yet know when he will reopen.

“A lot of people are afraid to come out right now; we actually lose more money by staying open than not. We’re staying open for our staff, so they have jobs. It’s hard to close … their livelihoods depend on that work.”

The person who tested positive for the virus is self-isolating at home with support from public health teams. Interior Health will follow up with those deemed at risk of exposure through contact tracing.

“It’s difficult for all businesses … it’s hitting our community in all aspects. It’s only reasonable to understand that it’s going to affect a lot of different people in the near future. “

Doc’s states it has followed all COVID safety protocols and is confident in its ability to provide a clean, safe environment to socialize once it does reopen.

“We hope you all stay safe and healthy in these crazy days.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Scaled-back, virtual ceremonies to mark 31st anniversary of Polytechnique killings
Next story
Canadian entrepreneurs in south Florida lament loss of snowbirds, eye 2021 homecoming

Just Posted

letters
Letter: Okanagan nurse frustrated by seeing hundreds of anti-maskers in Kelowna Saturday

Nurse asks them to look at sacrifices of health care workers who risk their lives everyday

Zoom meetings, including this one by the Ladysmith Town Council are becoming popular in 2020. (Town of Ladysmith/YouTube)
QUIZ: Are you good at communicating?

Despite restrictions on in-person meetings, there are still ways to stay connected

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
‘Pawsitively’ adorable; Okanagan pets meet Santa for photo-op

GALLERY: Big and small, a flurry of animals paid a visit to Santa in West Kelowna on Dec. 5.

A COVID-19 case has been confirmed at Lakeside Manor. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
COVID-19 case confirmed at Lakeside Manor in Salmon Arm

Group activities have been cancelled at the facility.

Claire, David and Joseph Askew and rail trail project organizers Phil McIntyre-Paul and Alex de Chantal show off the winter greeting cards being sold at all four Askew’s locations as a fundraiser to support the rail trail. (Shuswap Trail Alliance Photo)
Greeting card sales support Sicamous to Armstrong rail trail project

Askew’s foods will be matching proceeds of card sales up to $20,000.

A snow moon rises over Mt. Cheam in Chilliwack on Feb. 8, 2020. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 is Mountain Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 6 to 12

Mountain Day, Dewey Decimal System Day and Lard Day are all coming up this week

Culture Guard executive director Kari Simpson spoke to reporters outside the Riverside Calvary Church in Langley on Sunday, Dec. 6, to confirm in-person services were again held despite a provincial COVID-19 order to the contrary. Simpson said a ticket issued a week earlier for breaching the ban would be challenged in court. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: B.C. church defies provincial ban on in-person services for a second time

Plans legal challenge of $2,300 fine issued in November

Before reopening after a two-month COVID-caused shutdown in May, Doc Willoughby’s underwent several renovations. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Popular Kelowna pub closing temporarily after positive COVID-19 test

Doc Willoughby’s stated it wanted to remain ‘forthcoming and trustworthy’ by informing patrons

Comox Valley resident Gogs Gagnon book will be distributed to new prostate cancer patients in B.C. Photo supplied.
B.C. man’s book will be distributed to new prostate cancer patients throughout the province

Gogs Gagnon’s book to be included in Prostate Cancer Foundation BC’s kits

The Feather sculpture, designed by Indigenous artists Clint George and Les Louis, is located at the north end of Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country. (Contributed)
New Lake Country sculptures tell the stories of Syilx, Okanagan peoples

Three sculptures designed by local Indigenous artists now line the Pelmewash Parkway

One man was found dead outside the Merritt RCMP detachment on Saturday, shortly after shots were fired in the area. (FILE/Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Shots fired at Merritt detachment, one dead

Police watchdog called in after one man fired shots and was found deceased

Mark Donnelly, who has been the anthem singer for the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey team since 2001, performs O Canada at a protest against measures taken by public health authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19, in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks owner cuts ties with anthem singer who planned to sing at COVID protest

Donnelly has been performing for NHL club since 2001

(Good Samaritan Canada)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Penticton long-term care home

One resident and one staff member at Village by the Station have tested positive for the virus

The Vernon Towne Cinema is undergoing some seating upgrades during a pandemic related business hiatus, and residents are invited to pick up a free seat from the 1940s Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Upgrades to Vernon Towne Cinema prompt giveaway of chairs from the 1940s

The Towne is using pandemic down-time to upgrade seating, and locals can come claim a piece of Vernon history

Most Read