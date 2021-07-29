Crews continue to battle a fire at Rutland’s Olympia Greek Taverna that broke out overnight on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 7. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Crews continue to battle a fire at Rutland’s Olympia Greek Taverna that broke out overnight on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 7. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Popular Kelowna restaurant submits rebuilding plans after devastating fire

Olympia Greek Taverna tendered its plans to the city in June

Olympia Greek Taverna wants to rebuild after a fire destroyed the popular restaurant last fall.

Owners have now submitted plans to the City of Kelowna, showing what the restaurant could look like once it’s back up and running.

The development permit application shows plans for two stories of restaurant space, with a rooftop patio and a third storey with residential units.

Across the two floors, the restaurant would be able to seat 145 diners, including 30 on the second-floor terrace. The third storey would have three two-bedroom apartments.

The application was submitted to the city in June and there is currently no set date for it to land on councillors’ desks.

