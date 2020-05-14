Although Herald Provincial Park was opened for day use as of Thursday, May 14, the Margaret Falls Trail is closed until further notice due to spring flooding. (BC Parks photo)

Popular Margaret Falls Trail remains closed along with some North and South Shuswap parks

Although many parks opened for day use on May 14, people are urged to keep physical distancing

While many of B.C.’s provincial parks and their amenities opened for day use beginning May 14, not all in the Shuswap have yet.

In the South Shuswap, at Herald Park the boat launch and most trails opened, but not the popular Margaret Falls trail.

On May 7, a notice was issued that the trail was closed.

“Spring flood conditions have caused damage to the current trail access to Margaret Falls. High water and erosion on the trail have blocked safe public access on this popular trail. The trail will remain closed until water levels recede and repairs can be completed.”

Also at Herald Park, the playground will remain closed. As with all provincial parks, camping is not yet permitted.

White Lake Provincial Park is also closed.

In the North Shuswap, all marine sites in Shuswap Lake Marine Provincial Park except Albas and St. Ives have reopened for day use.

Shuswap Lake Provincial Park is open for day use and the boat launch has reopened, but the playground and Nature House are still closed.

Tsútswecw Provincial Park and its trails are open for day use.

Silver Beach Provincial Park is closed, but the Upper Seymour River Provincial Park is open for day use.

All Adams Lake Marine Provincial Park sites – Poplar Point, Refuge Bay and Spillman Beaches sites – are closed. Also, the Adams Lake Provincial Park, Bush Creek site, remains closed.

Momich Lakes Provincial Park is closed.

Heading back to the Salmon Arm area, Enderby Cliffs Provincial Park/Tplaqin Trail has reopened for day use.

Near Sicamous, Cinnemousun Narrows Provincial Park has opened for day use but the overnight cabins remain closed.

Yard Creek Provincial Park is closed, but Eagle River Provincial Park is open for day use.

To get more information or updates on any of the provincial parks, go to: bcparks.ca/covid-19/parks-affected/


