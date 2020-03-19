Seeds are a hot item at a couple of Salmon Arm gardening stores this March. (File photo)

Popularity of vegetable seeds grows with Shuswap residents

Pandemic draws a new crowd to the joys of growing plants

When the going gets tough, the tough get growing.

A fitting slogan, perhaps, for what may be a new, old trend in Salmon Arm.

According to garden supply outlets in this historically agricultural community, residents are buying vegetable seeds with unusual abandon.

At Buckerfield’s, manager Toni Walton said she is selling “tons” of seeds, far more than normal.

“I also have onion sets and seed potatoes flying off the shelves,” she said, something she predicts will also happen with her blueberry plants.

“They want to grow their own food because there’s nothing in the grocery store,” she said. “Another woman said she’s not a gardener or farmer but she wants to grow her own chickens so she’ll have meat.”

Read more: Sad time for City of Salmon Arm gardeners as more than 300 hanging baskets come down

Read more: Shuswap food bank gets innovative for self quaranting residents

Asked if the sudden interest in seeds has taken her by surprise, Walton said no.

“I’m not surprised. I’ve been to the grocery store.”

At Nico’s Nurseryland, vegetable seeds are a hot item there too.

“Seeds are definitely selling. More so than normal,” said manager Maaike Johnson.

She said customers aren’t necessarily saying why they’re buying, but they’re definitely also purchasing seed-starting products whether soil or peat pots.

“I think with everything that’s going on we can still plant a garden and go outside,” she said, pointing to the hand washing emphasized during the pandemic. “We can get our hands dirty and it’s okay. It’s good to be outside.”


marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Armgardening

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Reducing liquor store hours could undermine containment efforts: epidemiologists

Just Posted

Popularity of vegetable seeds grows with Shuswap residents

Pandemic draws a new crowd to the joys of growing plants

Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Interior Health, bringing total to 12

One new death in province at Lynn Valley Care Home in North Vancouver

Salmon Arm grocery stores designate shopping time for at risk customers

The time is for seniors and the immunocompromised

Shuswap Emergency Program activates emergency operations centre to assist COVID-19 response

The measure usually reserved for floods and fires was done to help provincial response to virus

Tour buses still coming to Salmon Arm hotel

Hotel refused to speak with the Observer, but one of the tour companies said the tourists were healthy

B.C. records new COVID-19 death as number of cases rises to 271

Death is at the Lynn Valley Care Home

Abnormal becoming new normal as COVID-19 cases keep rising across Canada

Most people with COVID-19 show mild symptoms

Reducing liquor store hours could undermine containment efforts: epidemiologists

Virus has infected more than 730 Canadians and killed nine

Flight reductions at YLW due to COVID-19 concerns

The airport is open and flights are operating but flight reductions are expected

Save-On-Foods temporarily bans reusable shopping bags, suspends bottle returns due to COVID-19

It has also limited its operating hours and implemented special shopping hour for seniors

B.C. medical coverage extended to residents returning from COVID-19-affected areas

Expired service cards can be extended without visit to ICBC office

City of Vernon still open for business

Development projects, infrastructure maintenance continuing despite COVID-19

Schroyen spent 35 years as an ambulance attendant

Summerland paramedic h

Novel celebrates power of young activists

Summerland author was inspired by Greta Thunberg and anti-bullying advocates in Nova Scotia

Most Read