(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Portion of Kelowna road closed after collision

A 14-year-old boy was hit and taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries

The 1400-block of KLO Road is shut down for the time being after a collision.

Just after 12 p.m., a 14-year-old boy using the crosswalk along the 1400-block of KLO Road when he was hit by a passenger vehicle. Police said the teen was taken to hospital with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle has remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

At this time, police are working to determine what caused the collision. But because of the ongoing investigation, both eastbound lanes and one westbound lane on KLO Road have been closed.

The length of the closure is unknown.

No further information is being released at this time.

If you witnessed the collision or if you have dashcam or surveillance video, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: Several flights at YLW cancelled due to White Rock Lake fire

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shuswap wildfires: New blaze west of Seymour Arm, rain helps limit fire growth in region
Next story
Scattered precipitation helped with Brenda Creek wildfire behaviour

Just Posted

The Crazy Creek Gorge Wildfire near Sicamous was still classified as out of control and estimated to be 2,446 hectares in size as of Monday, Aug. 2. (Shuswap Emergency Program Facebook photo)
Shuswap wildfires: New blaze west of Seymour Arm, rain helps limit fire growth in region

An evacuation alert for the White Rock Lake wildfire has been expanded to include area west of and above Yankee Flats Road, north to Spa Creek, on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. (CSRD image)
Evacuation alert for White Rock Lake fire expanded east from Falkland

Sicamous RCMP are investigating a suspicious structural fire that occurred on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (File photo)
RCMP: Suspicious structural blaze east of Sicamous could have ignited wildfire

Cooler temperatures and precipitation Sunday, Aug. 1, may have been a help in battling the Two Mile Wildfire near the District of Sicamous. (BC Wildfire Service aerial photo) Cooler temperatures and precipitation Sunday, Aug. 1, may have been a help in battling the Two Mile Wildfire near the District of Sicamous. (BC Wildfire Service aerial photo)
Mother Nature offers brief reprieve in Shuswap firefighting efforts