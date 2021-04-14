Positive COVID-19 test confirmed at Salmon Arm elementary school

Parents of a second Salmon Arm school have been advised to watch their children for symptoms of potential exposure to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, April 13, North Canoe Elementary principal Glen Overgaard notified families that a member of the school community had tested positive for the virus.

The date potential exposures may have occurred at the school was Thursday, April 8.

In a notice posted on the school’s website, Overgaard explained Interior Health was conducting contact tracing, through which the health authority would determine if any other members of the school community came in contact with the person who tested positive, and if any additional steps are required.

Those contacted by Interior Health are asked to follow their advice. If you are not contacted, it was determined your child is not at risk.

Overgaard encouraged students to continue attending school, explaining the school would continue to implement strict protocols and procedures in place, “so that students scan continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

Shuswap Middle School released a similar notification to its families on the same day as North Canoe, with the same date of potential exposure.

