Interior Health was conducting contact tracing among school communities at Shuswap Middle School and Sorrento Elementary in response to potential exposures to COVID-19 between Jan. 18 and 19. (Shuswap Middle School/Facebook)

Positive COVID-19 tests confirmed at Shuswap Middle School, Sorrento Elementary

Interior Health conducting contact tracing among both school communities

Nine Shuswap school communities were receiving support from Interior Health as of Monday, Jan. 25, in response to individuals testing positive for COVID-19.

Shuswap Middle School staff and families received notice on Sunday, Jan. 24, that a member of the school community had tested positive for the virus. The dates of potential exposure were Monday, Jan. 18, and Tuesday, Jan. 19.

The health authority was conducting contact tracing to determine if any others at the school had been in contact with the individual who tested positive. During this process, school principal Sydney Griffith said students should continue attending school, while parents and guardians were advised to monitor their children for illness.

“The safety and well-being of our students, families and staff remains our highest priority,” said Griffith. “Please be reassured that our school will continue to implement the strict protocols and procedures we have in place so that children can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

School District 83 confirmed an individual at Sorrento Elementary School also tested positive for the virus. The potential exposure date was Jan. 18.

As with other North Okanagan-Shuswap schools that recently notified staff, parents and guardians regarding potential exposures (South Canoe Elementary, Bastion Elementary, Salmon Arm Secondary, Salmon Arm West Elementary, M.V. Beattie Elementary, Len Wood Middle School and Pleasant Valley Secondary School), Interior Health determines if anyone was in contact with the individual who tested positive for the virus while infectious, and if anyone who may have been in close contact is required to self-isolate. If you are not contacted by the health authority, it was determined your child is not at risk of developing COVID-19.

Anyone with questions regarding the virus may call HealthLink BC at 811.

