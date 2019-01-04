Possible bomb threat reported downtown Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP have blocked off an area of the downtown core on Friday

A section of downtown Kamloops is closed as police block off streets in the area.

According to the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, their building and the Kamloops Library were evacuated this morning due to unforeseen circumstances.

According to witnesses in the area a bomb threat was allegedly reported Friday before 8 a.m.

Victoria Street between 4th and 6th Avenue are blocked off by RCMP and members of the public have been asked to leave the area.

Helicopters are reported to be flying over head.

RCMP have not responded to reports that an explosive device might be in the area.

