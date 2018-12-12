K9 Control, located in Vernon, has advised the Columbia Shuswap Regional District that they do not wish to renew their contract to provide services in South Shuswap and Ranchero. CSRD staff continue to look for a suitable alternative. (Canine Control photo)

Possible disruption to regional district dog control services

K9 Control will not renew contract to provide service to South Shuswap and Ranchero.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District areas with dog control services may see a temporary interruption in the service beginning Jan. 1, 2019.

Currently, Electoral Area C South Shuswap and the Ranchero area of Electoral Area D have dog control services, while Electoral Area F North Shuswap has dangerous dog control service.

All of these services are provided through a contract with K9 Control.

The contract expires Dec. 31, 2018 and K9 Control has advised the CSRD it does not wish to extend the agreement.

CSRD staff are looking at other available options for dog control services. However, it is unlikely a new contractor will be in place before the Dec. 31 deadline.

This means dog control officers within the CSRD will not be responding to dog control complaints until a suitable new option is put in place.

Staff are continuing to work on the issue in hopes a solution can be implemented before the end of the year. The CSRD will keep residents updated on the status of the situation through its website, www.csrd.bc.ca, as well as Facebook and Twitter feeds.

Dog control complaints can still be made to opsadmin@csrd.bc.ca. They will be recorded and kept on file until a new contracted dog control officer is secured.

The possible interruption in service does not affect the ability of people to purchase a 2019 dog licence, which can be done online at www.csrd.bc.ca, by phone at 250.833.5950 or at the CSRD office at 555 Harbourfront Dr. NE in Salmon Arm.

