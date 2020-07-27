Firefighters respond to blaze at Captain’s Cove Marina

Smoke rising across Salmon Arm bay. Image: Mel Verde
Image: David Konynenbelt

A large plume of smoke is rising from Captain’s Cove Marina, west of Canoe Beach.

There are reports multiple boats could be on fire.

The dark black cloud can be seen from across the entire Salmon Arm bay.

A witness first reported the smoke about 1 p.m. and said there was an explosion.

Firefighters are on scene and are working with CP Rail to stop the trains in the area.

The City of Salmon Arm is warning residents to stay away from the area while fire crews are on scene.

Police have blocked off 72 and 73 Avenue.

