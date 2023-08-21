Light rain falls in East Kelowna Monday evening. (@akinsella8/ Twitter)

Possible sweet relief as rain falls in Okanagan

Lightning strikes also reported in area

There will come soft rains was the forecast from Environment Canada for the Central Okanagan on Monday, bringing the possibility of some aid to firefighters battling blazes in the area.

Rain started to fall about 6:30 Monday, in Vernon, Lake Country, West Kelowna and some parts of Kelowna.

A 40 per cent of showers was forecast for Monday evening, however, there is also a risk of thunderstorms over the region’s ridges. Glenrosa residents inside the evacuation alert area of the McDougall Creek fire reported seeing lightning and hearing thunder.

Lightning has also been reported in the Fintry area off Westside Road.

For Tuesday, there is a 30 per cent chance of showers changing to a 70 per cent chance of showers near noon. However, Environment Canada is warning of a risk of thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon. Wind will pick up in the early afternoon gusting to 20 km/hr.

READ MORE: 500 firefighters continue to battle West Kelowna McDougall Creek blaze

READ MORE: ‘Like a hurricane’: West Kelowna fire chief recounts devastation

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bcwildfireBreaking NewsCity of West KelownaKelownaLake CountryOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
School still standing amid North Shuswap wildfires
Next story
McDougall Creek wildfire: More evacuation orders rescinded in West Kelowna

Just Posted

The map shows a new alert zone as of Monday, Aug. 21, that was issued by the Neskonlith Indian Band to assist in getting funding for clean air initiatives and is not related to any wildfire evacuation threats. (BCWS)
New Shuswap fire alert on BCWS map not related to wildfire evacuation risk

Volunteers Kelly Renolds, Brittany Vandergaag, Bruce Hunchak, Krista Hyde, Kienna Hyde, Kingston Hyde, Jessie Salm, Jesse Scrimbit, Chelsea Vange and Quinn Carson are joined by Sicamous mayor Colleen Anderson (centre) as they collect donations for North Shuswap evacuees at the Red Barn Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (Kim Siegrist-Hyde photo)
Sicamous community steps up to collect donations for wildfire evacuees

(Photo/Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP: Report illegal drones, suspicious activity in evacuation zones

The bottom of the map shows the north side of the Bush Creek East wildfire, and the two dots to the north are the fires near Blomley Creek Forest Service Road (further south) and North Saskum Lake. (BCWS)
Small fires burning north of Bush Creek East evacuations