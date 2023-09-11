Possible weapons incident in West Kelowna resolved safely

A West Kelowna community was evacuated for a possible weapons threat on Sept. 9.

The RCMP has confirmed that the public is not at risk, after the Emergency Response Team swarmed and evacuated a West Kelowna community on Sept. 9.

Cpl. Michael Gauthier, media relations officer with the Kelowna RCMP explained that on Saturday night, the RCMP received a call that a person at the McDougall Creek Estates is in crisis and may have a weapon.

The Emergency Response Team was deployed to the scene and “the matter was resolved safely.”

In situations where extreme danger or firearms may be present, the Emergency Response Team is called in. The team has specialized training in weapons and a variety of tactics.

Gauthier stated that there is no concern for public safety.

