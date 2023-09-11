File photo of RCMP Emergency Response Team in Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photos/File)

File photo of RCMP Emergency Response Team in Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photos/File)

Possible weapons incident in West Kelowna resolved safely

A West Kelowna community was evacuated for a possible weapons threat on Sept. 9.

The RCMP has confirmed that the public is not at risk, after the Emergency Response Team swarmed and evacuated a West Kelowna community on Sept. 9.

Cpl. Michael Gauthier, media relations officer with the Kelowna RCMP explained that on Saturday night, the RCMP received a call that a person at the McDougall Creek Estates is in crisis and may have a weapon.

The Emergency Response Team was deployed to the scene and “the matter was resolved safely.”

In situations where extreme danger or firearms may be present, the Emergency Response Team is called in. The team has specialized training in weapons and a variety of tactics.

Gauthier stated that there is no concern for public safety.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCity of West KelownaRCMP

Previous story
Penticton looks at requiring, fining stores that allow shopping carts to be stolen
Next story
Triple stabbing at Vancouver Chinatown festival, 1 man arrested

Just Posted

Carrying their festival chairs on their backs, these people were among many leaving the 2023 ROOTSandBlues Festival site Saturday morning, Aug. 19, after it was cancelled. (Martha Wickett photo)
Council shares support of decision to cancel ROOTSandBLUES

B.C. Premier David Eby and Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma are visiting the province’s wildfire-hit southern interior Monday to meet with those affected by this season’s devastating wildfires. Eby, here seen in West Kelowna on Aug. 22, used the occasion of Monday’s visit to announce a task force to deal with climate-related emergencies. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
B.C. launches task force to deal with climate emergencies

The log building that is currently home to the Salmon Arm Church of Christ was constructed in the 1970s for the Salmon Arm Youth Centre. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm Youth Centre reunion planned

B.C. Premier David Eby and Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma are set to visit the province’s wildfire-hit southern interior today to meet with those affected by this season’s devastating wildfires. Eby holds a press conference at a reception centre for those evacuated due to the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna, B.C., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Premier headed to B.C. Interior to meet wildfire victims, responders