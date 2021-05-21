Posters push for arrest after destruction of bird boxes at Salmon Arm foreshore

With support from the RCMP, Crime Stoppers and BC Conservation Services, a poster has been circulated for a $1,000 reward for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever has destroyed swallow nesting boxes at the Salmon Arm Foreshore. (Contributed)

Reward posters are now out and about in an effort to track down the person who has been wreaking havoc on swallows nesting at the Salmon Arm foreshore.

As of Friday, May 14, a total of 32 bird boxes, home mainly to swallows as well as chickadees and bluebirds, had been damaged or destroyed, leaving some with smashed eggs, dead baby birds and even adult birds.

SABNES (Salmon Arm Bay Nature Enhancement Society) and the Shuswap Naturalist Club, with help from the community, have been dealing with the destruction.

The Nature Trust of BC, which owns the conservation property where the bird boxes are located, has set up a page where people can donate to help with replacing the boxes and installing trail cameras. The donation page is at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/m/62201/donation.

The reward poster features a $1,000 reward offered by the Gardom Lake Stewardship Society, with additional support coming from the RCMP, Crime Stoppers and BC Conservation Services.

The poster states the reward is “for tips or information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for damage or destruction of swallow nesting boxes in Salmon Arm Bay, killing and/or destruction of adults swallows, their babies and swallow eggs.”

The RCMP can be reached at 250-832-6044, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and BC Conservation Services at 1-877-952-7277.

