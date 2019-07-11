Starbuds has received the final seal of approval from the province on July 10 and are readying to open its doors in Lake Country. (Black Press Media files)

Pot shop in Lake Country gets provincial go-ahead

Starbuds to open in July

Lake Country’s first pot shop has been given the provincial seal of approval and now it is getting ready to open its doors to the public.

The District of Lake Country first approved Starbuds in December 2018 and after a long wait, it could open its doors in as early as a few weeks.

The company’s director of marketing Daniel Winer said he learned the province approved the business licence on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Lake Country looking to be home of first legal pot shop in Okanagan

“We’re pretty beside ourselves,” he said. “This is a happy Wednesday for Kelowna-area.”

Only the day before, Winer tweeted that it has been 259 days and Kelowna and Lake Country “still don’t have a store.”

“Having the access is such a hugely important thing,” he said.

Starbuds has a few to-dos before they can open its doors to the public, including staff training, product ordering and receiving a final inspection.

READ MORE: Pot industry requires ‘a lot of work’: Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer

READ MORE: West Kelowna pot shops shipped off for provincial licences

“It’s absolutely incredible,” Winer said. “It’s one thing to open cannabis stores, but to open one in the Okanagan is super exciting for us.”

A grand-opening event will be planned to celebrate the newest retail cannabis store.

Spiritleaf, the first licensed pot shop in the Okanagan, opened its doors in Vernon on Canada Day.

