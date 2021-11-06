Potential COVID-19 exposures at 5 North Okanagan-Shuswap schools

Schools in Salmon Arm, Tappen, Enderby and Armstrong named by Interior Health

A potential COVID-19 exposure occurred at Salmon Arm Secondary - Jackson Campus on Oct. 28 and 29, 2021, according to Interior Health. (File photo)

Five School District 83 schools were on Interior Health’s (IH) school exposures list as of Nov. 5.

According to IH, Hillcrest Elementary in Salmon Arm, Salmon Arm Secondary – Jackson Campus, Carlin Elementary Middle School in Tappen, Highland Park Elementary in Armstrong and M.V. Beattie Elementary in Enderby all had potential exposure events recently.

The dates of the events are as follows:

Hillcrest Elementary: Oct. 25, 26, 27, 28, 29;

Highland Park Elementary: Oct. 25;

Salmon Arm Secondary – Jackson Campus: Oct. 28, 29;

Carlin Elementary Middle School: Nov. 1;

M.V. Beattie Elementary: Oct. 29.

As of Nov. 4, King’s Christian School in Salmon Arm was closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak, as was Vernon Christian School.

Notifications of school exposures are added to the list on IH’s school exposures website when it’s been determined a staff member or student attended school while infectious, and there’s a possible risk of exposure to COVID-19.

When a member of a school community tests positive for COVID-19, public health will notify staff and students who need to take a specific action, such as self-monitoring or isolation.

Schools will be removed from IH’s school exposures website 14 days after an exposure date.

