Gunbarrel Saloon at Apex Mountain is temporarily shut until Dec. 30 for potential COVID exposure among staff. (Gunbarrel Saloon Facebook)

Gunbarrel Saloon at Apex Mountain is temporarily shut until Dec. 30 for potential COVID exposure among staff. (Gunbarrel Saloon Facebook)

Potential COVID exposure temporarily closes Apex Mountain bar

Gunbarrel Saloon is shut down until Dec. 30

A potential COVID-19 exposure has temporarily shut down the Gunbarrel Saloon up on Apex Mountain near Penticton.

The Gunbarrel Saloon has made the decision to close until Dec. 30 due to potential COVID-19 exposures within staff member/s.

“We will use this time to contact trace and re-open when it is safe to do so. Decisions like this are not taken lightly – the safety of our staff and community are top priority,” said a Facebook post from the Gunbarrel Saloon owner.

The Omicron variant is much more highly contagious as COVID case counts break records across B.C. and the world.

Several provinces have asked people to get tested only if they have symptoms as hospitals and centres have reached their testing limits.

Take home rapid tests are expected to arrive in B.C. in mid-January.

READ MORE: Canada reaches 2 million cases since start of pandemic

COVID-19

Previous story
Streets filled with ice after water main break in Vernon
Next story
B.C.’s COVID-19 case rate stays high, Fraser Health highest

Just Posted

Frigid temperatures in the Shuswap on Dec. 27, 2021 and forecast for the week make life more difficult and dangerous for those people living rough. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
People in Salmon Arm sheltered at night still face frigid daytime temperatures

District of Sicamous Mayor Terry Rysz. (Contributed)
Year in Review: 2021 an eventful year for Sicamous marked by perseverance

Cedar Place, the third of three buildings in an affordable housing project in Salmon Arm, opened its doors Nov. 8. The project is a partnership between the Canadian Mental Health Association, Shuswap-Revelstoke, the City of Salmon Arm and BC Housing. (Martha Wickett - Eagle Valley News)
Year in Review: CHMA Shuswap-Revelstoke expands services, adds housing in 2021

The Salmon Arm Economic Development Society opened the Zest Commercial Food Hub in 2021. (File photo)
Year in Review: Salmon Arm businesses adapt, innovate and grow amid challenging year