Support staff had voted 99 per cent in favour of a strike vote prior to a tentative agreement being reached. (Photo/COPS)

Support staff had voted 99 per cent in favour of a strike vote prior to a tentative agreement being reached. (Photo/COPS)

Potential labour deal between Central Okanagan Public Schools and support staff

Agreement with CUPE Local 3523 was reached over the weekend

There is a tentative deal in the labour dispute between the union representing support staff and Central Okanagan Public Schools (COPS).

A news release from COPS says the agreement with CUPE Local 3523 was reached over the weekend.

“With the help of a mediator, both parties worked through the weekend to build an agreement and avoid any job action or interruption to services. The professionalism and hard work of all parties involved resulted in a tentative agreement to be ratified over the coming weeks.”

Support staff had voted 99 per cent in favour of a strike vote a week ago.

The news release did not provide any details of the tentative agreement.

READ MORE: CUPE Central Okanagan school support staff vote 99% in favour of strike action

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Central Okanagan Regional DistrictLabourSchoolsUnion wage deals

Previous story
Subcontracting ArriveCan development ‘seems highly illogical and inefficient:’ PM
Next story
Mobile shower ministry gets big boost to continue work in Fraser Valley

Just Posted

Pictured are Gage Penney, dad Tyler, mom Marlena and sister Savannah. (Photo contributed)
‘Worst news imaginable’: Salmon Arm RCMP officer’s 11-year-old diagnosed with cancer

King’s Christian Thunder seniors girls basketball team won gold at the Cougar Classic Tournament held in Barriere on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo contributed)
Salmon Arm school’s senior girls basketball team sweeps competition at weekend tourney

An Enderby man was found not guilty in BC Supreme Court in Kamloops on Jan. 20, 2023 of all but one minor firearms charge in connection with an alleged armed robbery of a Salmon Arm liquor store in 2020. (Kamloops This Week file photo)
Enderby man found not guilty in 2020 robbery of Salmon Arm liquor store

Stephanie Schenkel (left) and Chloe Stunzi began their healthy animal feed delivery business, C&S Feeds, in October 2022. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm friends start business to provide animal owners with healthy feed options