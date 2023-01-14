Multiple signs have been put up warning drivers of major potholes and repair work happening Jan. 14 to 16 along Highway 1, Salmon Arm to Tappen area. (AIM Roads Facebook photo)

Multiple signs have been put up warning drivers of major potholes and repair work happening Jan. 14 to 16 along Highway 1, Salmon Arm to Tappen area. (AIM Roads Facebook photo)

Potholes along Highway 1 near Tappen being repaired

Single lane alternating traffic until Monday, Jan. 16 at 2

Major potholes are being repaired this weekend on the road from Salmon Arm to Tappen.

Between Schneider Place and 65 Ave. NW, along the Trans-Canada Highway, on Kault Hill, potholes that have caused multiple complaints on social media this week are being filled in.

DriveBC reports that there will be single lane alternating traffic and warns drivers to watch for traffic control in the rain and fog. Numerous road signs have been placed by AIM Roads to warn drivers of the damaging potholes.

Estimated time of reopening is Monday, Jan. 16 at 2 p.m.

READ MORE: Local governments petition province to prioritize Highway 1 bridge replacement at Sicamous

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmShuswaptrans-canada highway

Previous story
Apex Mountain skating loop closes due to large number of fallen trees
Next story
Local governments petition province to prioritize Highway 1 bridge replacement at Sicamous

Just Posted

Kevin Flynn and Cathy Bartsch take in the first gig of the 2022 Wednesday on the Wharf (WOW) concert series at Salmon Arm’s Marine Peace Park. Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 iteration of WOW. (File photo)
Popular Salmon Arm outdoor concert series returns for 30th year

District of Sicamous council is sending a letter to the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to emphasize the need to prioritize and expedite the R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement project due to safety hazards in its current state. (District of Sicamous photo)
Local governments petition province to prioritize Highway 1 bridge replacement at Sicamous

The Eagle Valley Rescue Society is one of the groups currently providing road rescue services within the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. (Eagle Valley Rescue Society/Facebook photo)
CSRD looks to fill gaps in road rescue services in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Multiple signs have been put up warning drivers of major potholes and repair work happening Jan. 14 to 16 along Highway 1, Salmon Arm to Tappen area. (AIM Roads Facebook photo)
Potholes along Highway 1 near Tappen being repaired