Potholes along Highway 1 near Tappen being repaired

Major potholes are being repaired this weekend on the road from Salmon Arm to Tappen.
Between Schneider Place and 65 Ave. NW, along the Trans-Canada Highway, on Kault Hill, potholes that have caused multiple complaints on social media this week are being filled in.
DriveBC reports that there will be single lane alternating traffic and warns drivers to watch for traffic control in the rain and fog. Numerous road signs have been placed by AIM Roads to warn drivers of the damaging potholes.
Estimated time of reopening is Monday, Jan. 16 at 2 p.m.
