Potholes are plentiful on Old Auto Road in Salmon Arm’s industrial park. (Lachlan Labere -Salmon Arm Observer)

Potholes plentiful in Salmon Arm’s industrial park

City says patching effort underway, residents can report potholes on city’s website

The drive through Salmon Arm’s industrial park is a bumpy one.

Motorists who have made the trip along Old Auto Road to the southeast end of the city as of late will have either experienced those bumps, or done their best to swerve around the numerous potholes causing them.

City engineering and public works director Rob Niewenhuizen says staff have already begun the annual task of repairing potholes throughout the municipality. With the current weather/temperatures, that involves the temporary fix of filling them in with a cold mix.

“In spring, we’ll get right at cutting the holes out and actually patching it properly,” said Niewenhuizen.

As well, load restrictions were put in place on Feb. 5, and this, Niewenhuizen explained, should help lessen chance of further damage occurring to roads. As per the restrictions, all roads in Salmon Arm, except those exempt from the regulation, are restricted to 70% of legal axle loading, unless otherwise posted, until further notice.

Niewenhuizen reminds residents they can report potholes to the city via a request tracker on the city’s website at salmonarm.ca.

“The crews are definitely working on filling in some of those major ones and we’ll continue to do that,” said Niewenhuizen.

