Maiah Fujino (left) and her friends enjoy the 2019 Great Okanagan Beer Festival at Kelowna’s Waterfront Park. Photo: Mackenzie Britton/Capital News

Maiah Fujino (left) and her friends enjoy the 2019 Great Okanagan Beer Festival at Kelowna’s Waterfront Park. Photo: Mackenzie Britton/Capital News

Pour one out for the cancelled 2023 Okanagan Beer Festival

The festival last took place in Kelowna in 2019

The taps at Kelowna’s annual Great Okanagan Beer Festival have run dry.

The event, which was scheduled for May 2023, has been cancelled. The decision comes after the organizers were forced to postpone the 2020,2021 and 2022 events, due to COVID restrictions.

The event, featured mainly in Waterfront Park, was last held in 2019.

READ MORE: Great Okanagan Beer Festival postponed until 2023

The Festival organizers announced the decision to cancel the 2023 event on social media, citing “economic and societal” challenges.

“This decision was not easy for us, and many factors and options were heavily considered before coming to this conclusion,” said the organizers on Instagram.

Capital News has reached out to gobeerfest about the potential for a 2024 event.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC Craft beerBeerCity of KelownaFestival

Previous story
Bursary established to honour former Keremeos editor Tara Bowie
Next story
Finding the Kootenays’ biggest trees: Biologist mapping the region’s forest giants

Just Posted

Salmon Arm firefighters prepare to fight a residential fire near the corner of 20th Street NE and Okanagan Avenue in April 2022. (File photo)
Shuswap fire chiefs applaud expanded cancer coverage for firefighters

Table tennis is one of a variety of sports that can be part of the 55+ BC Games being hosted by Salmon Arm in September 2024. (Black Press file photo)
Excitement in the air as Salmon Arm makes plans to host 2024 55+ BC Games

A prescribed burn is planned for Owlhead Mountain near Sicamous. (File photo)
Smoke on Owlhead Mountain near Sicamous from planned burn

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: The world’s population