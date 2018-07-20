Power affected by wildfire

Approximately 244 B.C. Hydro customers west of Summerland affected by the power outages

Residents in Faulder and Meadow Valley, west of Summerland, have had their electrical power service affected by the Mount Eneas wildfire.

According to the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, approximately 244 B.C. Hydro customers are affected by the power outages.

Power has been off in the affected area since 2:04 on Friday morning and outages may continue through the weekend.

As soon as it is safe to do so, B.C. Hydro crews will assess the situation and make plans to repair the damage.

However, residents without power should be prepared for the power outage to continue throughout the weekend.

