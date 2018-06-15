Power is back on in downtown Salmon Arm

The approximate origin of the June 15 power outage which affected downtown Salmon Arm, which was reportedly caused by a motor vehicle accident.

Downtown Salmon Arm experienced a power outage beginning at approximately 10 a.m. June 15. The outage affected 2048 residents according to B.C. Hydro and was caused by a motor vehicle accident.

The areas affected were within southwest of 6 Street through to Shuswap Street N, between the Trans-Canada Highway and Lakeshore Drive.

While power for the majority of the area has been restored, B.C. Hydro still reports approximately 10 customers still without power. Crews are on-site and the Observer has contacted B.C. Hydro for additional information.

