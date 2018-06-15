The approximate origin of the June 15 power outage which affected downtown Salmon Arm, which was reportedly caused by a motor vehicle accident.

Power is back on in downtown Salmon Arm

Outage reportedly caused by motor vehicle accident

Downtown Salmon Arm experienced a power outage beginning at approximately 10 a.m. June 15. The outage affected 2048 residents according to B.C. Hydro and was caused by a motor vehicle accident.

The areas affected were within southwest of 6 Street through to Shuswap Street N, between the Trans-Canada Highway and Lakeshore Drive.

While power for the majority of the area has been restored, B.C. Hydro still reports approximately 10 customers still without power. Crews are on-site and the Observer has contacted B.C. Hydro for additional information.

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Salmon farms are Ottawa’s responsibility, John Horgan says
Next story
Judge sends Trump’s ex-campaign chair Paul Manafort to jail

Just Posted

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

Severe thunderstorms possible in Fraser Valley, Okanagan: forecasts

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for regions in B.C. ahead of weekend

Former West Kelowna resident charged with child luring to face trial by judge alone

Jonathan Karl Bruenig will return to court June 25 to set a trial date.

Salmon Arm policing costs go up but officer numbers don’t

City council wants to see province pitch in with more police for rural areas

Countering the doubts about cohousing lifestyle

Cohousing project architect advocates communal lifestyle in Okanagan

Raptors soar at nature centre in Vernon

The Raptors have returned to the Allan Brooks Nature Centre

In wake of Me Too, B.C. to fund work-culture training in film, creative sector

Arts and culture minister Lisa Beare announced $175,000 in funding at Women on Top conference

City Furniture named retailer of the year

Vernon among 22 stores in B.C. and Alberta since first store opened in Prince George in 1976

Canadians descend on pubs to watch World Cup

Across the country soccer fans descended gathered to watch the World Cup on Friday

Young girls shot while playing in Toronto park

Toronto playground shooting leaves community stunned, mayor vows action

Transport Canada says it wasn’t feces from the sky in B.C.

The department has been investigating reports of frozen lavatory waste falling from the sky

B.C. lawyer awarded $1 in suit against client who posted negative online review

Vancouver lawyer Kyla Lee and her firm Acumen Law filed for $15,000 in damages

A dandy feast for an uncommon B.C. family

A mother black bear and her four cubs feed on some fresh food in the Cariboo

Lowest tides in years exposes Island seashore

Moon and sun collaborate for significant low tides this summer with more lows predicted to return July 13 and Aug. 11

Most Read