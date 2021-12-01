A power outage has hit the entire north end of Penticton on Dec. 1. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)

Power out across north end of Penticton

Power is currently expected to be restored in an hour

Power is out across the northern part of Penticton including all of the downtown core.

Properties from Riverside Drive, along Wade Avenue, Eckhardt Avenue and north to Upper Bench Road are all without power.

The outage is listed with 1,193 customers currently affected, however there is no cause listed yet.

The City of Penticton is anticipating it could take approximately an hour before power is restored to the north end of the city.

READ MORE: Trees crash onto powerlines and road to Apex from Penticton

Apex Mountain also had a power outage earlier on Dec. 1 due to extreme winds causing trees to fall onto power lines.

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP praises business support amid staff shortages
Wednesday's temperature highs in Okanagan-Shuswap break century of records

