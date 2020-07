Power is out across a large area along the Trans-Canada Highway corridor east of Sicamous.

According to BC Hydro, 930 customers are currently affected by the outage. The cause of the outage is a tree down across powerlines and a crew has been assigned to conduct repairs. The power has been out since 12:07 p.m.

Read More: National COVID-19 exposure alert app now available to download

Read More: Shuswap HVAC company giving away free furnace to someone in need



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCHydro