A power outage on Westside Road affected thousands of residents Thursday morning. (BC Hydro map)

Power out for thousands on Westside

Outage sparked early this morning and BC Hydro crews on scene

Thousands of Westside residents are out of power this morning.

BC Hydro crews are on scene for several outages in the area.

The outages are affecting resident on the north end of Westside Road (including Killiney Beach, Fintry and Nahun areas), Antoine Road, Desert Cove Estates and St.Annes Road.

Power has been out since shortly before 7 a.m. for most of the areas.

The cause is under investigation.

Check back for updates.

READ MORE: Occupant extracted from crash north of Vernon

READ MORE: Affordable housing moves to Vernon, Okanagan Indian Band

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

power outages

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Defence chief says CAF will be ready after ordering COVID-19 vaccine prep last week

Just Posted

Neskonlith band councillor Cora Anthony, Switzmalph Child Care Centre manager Crystal Cox and Neskonlith councillor Louis Thomas pause on Nov. 27 for a photo outside the centre at 4501 First Ave. SW, newly opened in October. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Switzmalph Child Care Centre shares culture with Salmon Arm community

New daycare offers Secwépemc culturally enriched programs to children of all heritages

The speed humps the City of Salmon Arm installed on Okanagan Avenue behind city hall appear to be working, report city staff. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Speed humps near Salmon Arm’s Fletcher Park considered a success

City staff say traffic has slowed accordingly, visibility will improve when street light replaced

An Enderby restaurant and pub was shut down Sunday afternoon, Nov. 29, 2020 as a precaution after a guest reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. (Howard Johnson photo)
Enderby pub reopens after COVID-19 scare

After a guest reportedly tested positive for the virus, staff test results came back negative

As the deadline draws closer for the distribution of Christmas hampers, the Salvation Army in Salmon Arm is concerned that it has not received enough applications yet and people will be going without. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Time running out for people in Salmon Arm to apply for hampers

Salvation Army urges residents to make appointments right away to get help with food at Christmas

A laboratory technician holds a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate that’s ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand. (Mladen Antonov - AFP)
Interior Health reports 66 new COVID-19 infections

570 cases are active; 18 in hospital

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
834 new cases, 12 new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. works on immunization strategy

That brings the total death toll to 469

A power outage on Westside Road affected thousands of residents Thursday morning. (BC Hydro map)
Power out for thousands on Westside

Outage sparked early this morning and BC Hydro crews on scene

(www.pikrepo.com)
Indoor adult sports teams banned, deemed too risky as B.C. battles surge in COVID cases

Youth sports will continue in a more restrictive phase

Janet Austin, the lieutenant-governor of British Columbia, not seen, swears in Premier John Horgan during a virtual swearing in ceremony in Victoria, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Horgan says he will look to fill gaps in the federal government’s sick-pay benefits program aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. premier says province prepared to patch holes in new federal sick-pay benefits

Horgan said workers should not be denied pay when they are preventing COVID-19’s spread

(Google Maps)
Osoyoos Credit Union staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The credit union made the announcement Dec. 1

Alix Longland
Trauma resources ready for North Okanagan refugees

Family Resource Centre working with UBCO social work grad to reach out to local refugees

Elkhart Gas Station, located on Highway 97C about 60 kilometres west of Peachland, opened in November 2020. (Google maps)
The Okanagan Connector now has a gas station

The highway previously ran for over 117 kilometres without a place to fuel up

The Hughes’ Grinch was stolen from their front yard Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2020. The Santa suit the Grinch is wearing is 50 years old and has sentimental value. It was once worn by April Hughes’ dad. (Hughes photo)
Grinch stolen from Penticton home is ‘irreplaceable’

The Hughes have had a Christmas display for 25 years on Grandy Avenue in Penticton

Midway RCMP’s Cpl. Phil Peters spoke at Greenwood’s city council meeting Monday, Nov. 23. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
B.C. Mountie builds fire to warm suspect with hypothermia prior to rescue

Cpl. Phil Peters said the civilian helped police track, apprehend and eventually rescue the suspect

Most Read