Power out for thousands on Westside

Thousands of Westside residents are out of power this morning.
BC Hydro crews are on scene for several outages in the area.
The outages are affecting resident on the north end of Westside Road (including Killiney Beach, Fintry and Nahun areas), Antoine Road, Desert Cove Estates and St.Annes Road.
Power has been out since shortly before 7 a.m. for most of the areas.
The cause is under investigation.
Check back for updates.
@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.