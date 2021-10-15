(FortisBC photo)

(FortisBC photo)

Power outage affects over 1,300 Kelowna properties

No estimated time for power to be restored

More than 1,300 Kelowna homes and businesses are in the dark due to a FortisBC outage on Friday afternoon.

The utility’s outage map shows the outage affecting 1,337 customers between Spall Road and Gordon Drive, south of Clement Avenue and north of Harvey Avenue.

The cause of the outage is unknown and there is currently no estimated time for the power to be restored.

Crews are headed to see what caused the outage and restore power.

READ MORE: B.C. reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths, 667 new cases Friday

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaOkanaganpower outages

Previous story
New Brunswick government employees ordered to stop making Indigenous acknowledgments

Just Posted

On-street patios won’t be staying up year-round due to the City of Salmon Arm’s snow removal needs. (File photo)
City doesn’t support on-street patios in Salmon Arm in winter

Highway 1 Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (DriveBC camera)
Highway 1 closure near Revelstoke

Salmon Arm Silverbacks to host rival Vernon Vipers tonight, Friday, June 15, at the Shaw Centre for their regular-season home opener. (File photo)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks take on rival Vipers in home opener

Staff Sgt. Scott West helps School District 83 bus driver Leanne Blurton and Salmon Arm West elementary students demonstrate when it’s OK to safely cross the road at a school bus stop. (File photo)
Opinion: Give North Okanagan-Shuswap school bus drivers a break