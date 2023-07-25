Power outage affects thousands of Westside residents in Okanagan

Nearly 800 residents at Head of the Lake are without power, while more than 1,300 further down Westside Road were left in the dark after Monday’s storm. (BC Hydro power outage map)Nearly 800 residents at Head of the Lake are without power, while more than 1,300 further down Westside Road were left in the dark after Monday’s storm. (BC Hydro power outage map)
The power outage affects residents north of Killiney Beach, to the south of Caesars on Westside Road. (Maps Photo)The power outage affects residents north of Killiney Beach, to the south of Caesars on Westside Road. (Maps Photo)

Last night’s storm has caused over 2,000 people to be without power.

An estimated 1,378 residents living in Killiney Beach, to south of Caesars, past Fintry have been without power since 10 p.m. Monday, July 24 due to a tree down on power lnes.

Crews are on their way, with arrival expected at 11:00 a.m.

Another 794 Spallumcheen residents around Head of the Lake have also been in the dark all night due to a pole down. Those affected are west of Stepping Stones Road, north of Spotted Eagle Road and south-east of Westside Road. The outage has been in place since 2 a.m. and crews are on site.

Up to date information can be found at bchydro.com/power-outages.

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
